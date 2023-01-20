Hull City chief on some big dilemmas ahead of Sheffield United derby - and a Blades prediction

LIAM ROSENIOR has some pressing selection dilemmas ahead of the most testing game of his tenure so far at Sheffield United tonight – and with good reason.

The Hull City chief made a raft of changes for last weekend's home game with Huddersfield – from the side who performed so admirably in the FA Cup against Fulham on the previous Saturday.

Rosenior kept faith with the side who had thrashed Wigan in the previous league game, but a sloppy performance which lacked intensity for spells against the Terriers has given him plenty of food for thought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More especially given that he is unequivocal in his view that opponents Sheffield United are nailed on for promotion this term.

Liam Rosenior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosenior said: "I am always considering changes every game. Not because the lads have played badly; it's more that I’ve got a really good, competitive squad and a lot of players knocking on the door and I am in a position with the 17 or 18 players that no matter who I am starting with.

"We have analysed Sheffield United. They are a very good team and will get promoted, no doubt about it and we have got to put in a really good performance to get something from the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What Paul (Heckingbottom) has done great is get back to the way they played under Chris Wilder and I loved the way that team played. I was always on Sky saying how good they were then.

"They are a good team who I think will get promoted, but we have to use that as a benchmark for consistency."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosenior reports no fresh injury concerns, with the Hull head coach having revealed that discussions are continuing with James Scott's representatives and a League One club, with a view to him moving to the third-tier.