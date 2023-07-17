Hull City club captain Lewie Coyle on doing the Championship club - and his late father - proud

A Hullensian and club captain of his hometown club, Hull City’s leader is a figurehead not just on the pitch, but off it. The sense of responsibility sits well upon the shoulders of Coyle. It’s a 24-7 role, but one he clearly embraces.

The Coyle family are well known in Hull. Lewie captains City and his brother Tommy is a former professional boxer who was a Commonwealth champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their dad Chris was a much-loved figure in the city and ran a fruit and vegetable stall on Jameson Street for a number of years. He sadly passed away last year.

Hull City club captain and former Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle.

Like his ‘old man’, the Hull defender is generous giving himself to people. Whether it be five minutes to a young fan, an hour to a team-mate who needs a bit of help, nothing is too much trouble.

Among an eclectic bunch of players who contain different nationalities, Coyle’s off-pitch role is not to be underestimated.

A salt-of-the-earth lad and solid footballer, Coyle is the sort of player and individual who has served Hull well over the years. Unassuming consistent top professionals who get the job done and are humble and respected. Think Ian Ashbee, Andy Dawson and Peter Skipper and you get the drift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coyle told The Yorkshire Post: “You forget sometimes that some of the lads are over here on their own. It can be a lonely place sometimes, you come in, train and get your stuff done and then you are home on your own in the afternoon and spend hours and hours on your own.

“One of my roles as a captain is to ensure the lads have everything they need – whether it is a nice place to get some food or other stuff taking care of. It might be an hour’s coffee with one of the lads and seeing how people are. It’s stuff I really value.

“It’s not just on the training ground and on a Saturday and making sure the lads have got stuff there. It’s the time away and making sure the lads are settled as then you get the best version of them when they are in the workplace.

“It’s a whole mixture of different things and acting upon it, instead of just thinking: ‘I will leave it to him, he’ll be fine.’ We have a good group and all the lads pull together. I have had a few (strange requests), but not ones I can speak about, I will leave that to the imagination!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Togetherness is a massive thing and word in sport. Especially to get out of this league, you are going to need that and everyone over the course of a season.

“We are fortunate that within our group, we have amazing people who all buy into the same thing. Having a common goal helps the togetherness within the group. We socialise a lot off the pitch and do things together and we are a good close-knit group.

“The only way to succeed in this sport – certainly I have found this in my career – is by having a good, close group.”

As the local boy, Coyle is a well-known face around the city and someone who those with amber and black affiliations naturally gravitate towards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is one of their ‘own’, like Jacob Greaves. In a sense, he is always ‘on call’ wherever he goes. People will always want to talk City and Coyle is happy to give something back. A captain with old-school values.

He continued: “I recognise what it means to the people of Hull. If it means me taking five or ten minutes out of my day because someone wants to speak to me.

“For example, I was doing some pre-season runs on fields behind Preston Primary School and a little kid on their dinner break had noticed me through the fence and within five minutes, there were 20 kids saying ‘is that really him?’ and I had a little chat with them.

“It’s little stuff like that, it gets looked past, but if I make somebody’s day for having one minute of conversation with them, that’s amazing and something that makes me proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am in a position where I can actually make a difference and do a bit of good in the city. It’s nice to give something back to people in general, not just the younger generation – whoever it may be. It’s something I embrace.”

At 27, Coyle’s best years are still ahead of him on the football field. His peak years should hopefully arrive in the colours of Hull, he signed a new three-year deal earlier in the summer and his sense of satisfaction at that development is clear.

Coyle, who started his career at Leeds United, added: “I’m 27 and am realistic. I am not necessarily young in terms of football any more.

"This next deal was an important one for me and I would not have wanted it to have been anywhere else. I had to be hopeful that the club wanted that and fortunately for me, it’s a reward for what I feel I have done for this club and how I have served the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A new deal was offered and I was very quick to turn it onto my people and say let’s get this done.