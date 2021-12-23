POSITIVE: Grant McCann has been found to have Covid-19

The Tigers game has so far survived the raft of postponements because of the virus for Sunday's games. Sheffield United, Hull's opponents on December 29, are the latest to fall victim.

Assistant coach Cliff Byrne will take the team at Ewood Park, and conducted the pre-match media duties.

When McCann contracted the virus is unclear, but it must be in doubt whether he will be in the dugout at Bramall Lane either.

The Northern Irishman has inspired a recent upturn in his side's form. Saturday's defeat at Nottingham Forest, secured via a controversial penalty, ended a run of six matches unbeaten but they are four points clear of the relegation zone.

The news is not a threat to Hull's game taking place. Other managers, such as Rotherham United's Paul Warne and Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore, have missed matches after contracting the virus, with different approaches to preparations.

The Football League and Premier League both decided this week to continue playing matches where their clubs are able to raise teams. So far 15 Football League matches, including those involving both Sheffield clubs, Barnsley, Bradford City and their scheduled visitors Harrogate Town, have been postponed.