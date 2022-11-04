The former Derby County coach is reunited with Liam Rosenior, who was appointed to the top job on Thursday.

Walker is one of two assistants along with Andy Dawson, who was in caretaker charge for the previous eight matches.

The 47-year-old came up from the youth set-up to become first-team development coach at Pride Park in 2020-21.

“I’m really excited. It’s brilliant to be here," said the former midfielder. "I had three years working with Liam – he’s a great guy, a great coach and I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“It’s been good to meet the players and we’re straight into a game (at Millwall). I’ll be looking to help Liam and the other coaches, support the players as best I can, and try to win football matches.”