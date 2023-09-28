Hull City coach Liam Rosenior names the defender who will definitely play against Plymouth Argyle

Sean McLoughlin will start for Hull City at home to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

With centre-back Jacob Greaves suspended having already accumulated five yellow cards this season, coach Liam Rosenior had no hesitation in announcing who would take his place.

Signed by Grant McCann four years ago, the 26-year-old defender remains a key part of Hull's squad despite having been a Championship substitute more times (four) than he has started this season (three).

"Macca's playing, 100 per cent," said Rosenior when asked about his plans to replace Greaves.

"Macca's going to play a lot of games for us this season. I told him from the start of the season, 'This is a squad game.'

It's really hard to tell players something when they haven't seen it before but I know what's to come and how I'll have to manage the squad.

"Macca's a huge part of this squad and anyone who watched his performance at Stoke last week for 20 minutes, it tells you a huge amount about his professionalism.

"He did not put a foot wrong. The reason he doesn't put a foot wrong is because he trains like a beast every single day whether he's in the team or out of the team. Now he has an opportunity to showcase that from the start."

Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

Lewie Coyle will also return to the squad after picking up a facial injury against Leeds United but winger Jason Lokilo is a doubt.

"Jason Lokilo took a whack on his ankle and rolled it on Tuesday so we're assessing that, other than that we're okay," said Rosenior.

"Lewie trained fully today (Thursday), he's got a massive nose."

Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan has been a substitute in the last two matches - an unused one in Saturday's 3-1 win at Stoke City, but Rosenior commented:

"I think he's getting there."

Dogukan Sinik is building up his fitness in the under-21s and having played 45 minutes against Coventry City on Monday and has been penciled in for 60 at Swansea City on Friday.