Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has not even played a game for Liam Rosenior but Hull City's coach says he has fallen in love already.

But having received the welcome present of the Iranian available for selection against Blackpool on Boxing Day, Rosenior will be wary of not breaking him before Christmas week is out.

With that in mind, if Hull fans see the Iranian on Monday, it is only likely to be as a substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his sheer presence – soon to be followed by that of fellow forward Benjamin Tetteh – has lifted Rosenior's mood.

FIT AGAIN: Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (right) celebrates with Oscar Estupinan before his injury

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sayyadmanesh was the first signing owner Acun Ilicali made from Turkey when he joined, initially on loan, from Fenerbahce in January.

The deal became permanent in the summer but like so many players Hull signed in that window, the Tigers have not seen enough of him since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A torn hamstring five matches into the campaign denied him the opportunity to play at the World Cup and has been costly for his club too.

Defeat on Monday will see the Tigers replace the Tangerines in the relegation zone, an indictment of a squad which has plenty of flair and its fair share of players with a strong work ethic but few with plenty of both. Sayyadmanesh is an exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No wonder Rosenior is so sold on him.

"He's back in, he's good, he's showing me pace, he's showing me enthusiasm and he's looking fit and he's in the squad (for Blackpool) which is a huge boost for us," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be my decision whether he's in the squad or not – he's not ready to start but he could be someone that I can see making a big difference for us coming off the bench.

"I love him! I love him already, what a lovely lad and what a character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's someone who fits my philosophy and the way I want to play, not just the way I want to play, but his values.

"He works so hard in training and that's something I demand from the first day I was here to the last day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What he can bring (is huge). His pace, his one-v-one ability, he gets in on the back post, he can score and he can create.

"We've missed players like that, and Dimi (Pelkas) coming out of the squad a couple of weeks ago has hurt us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre-back Alfie Jones is over the illness that forced him to withdraw late from the side which drew with Sunderland last time out, and the Tigers have no fresh injury concerns.

Tetteh is also close to a return, which is a welcome return given the form of top-scorer Oscar Estupinan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Colombian centre-forward has scored eight goals this season but seven were in August, and against the Black Cats he put a penalty wide.

Rosenior said of Tetteh's imminent availability: "It gives me more options and more scope to win games of football which is what I want to do."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, on loan from Chelsea, seems set to miss the entire Festive period as he continues to struggle with an ankle injury.

"It's not looking likely at the moment," said Rosenior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're waiting for another clinical decision which is obviously really frustrating for him and for us but we need to do what's right for him and his parent club Chelsea.

"It's about making sure we make the right decision for him and his career."

Advertisement Hide Ad