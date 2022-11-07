The Colombian top-scorer was red-carded for a high first-half challenge on Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell.

He will miss Tuesday night's match against Cardiff City as a result, but Rosenior hopes there is a way to persuade the authorities not to keep him out of the next two matches as well

With a World Cup about to interrupt the Championship schedule for four weeks, as things stand, Estupinan's next competitive game will not be until December 17, when Sunderland are in East Yorkshire.

SUSPENSION: Oscar Estupinan will miss Tuesday's trip to Cardiff City

"I think Oscar's really unfortunate," he said. "I don't think any person watching the game would say it's intentional.

"I saw Louie Sibley at Derby and another interesting one in one of the Premier League games as well which was really similar and they both get cautioned.

"I understand why the referee gets the red card but for a player to miss out for three games for a completely unintentional challenge, I think is extremely harsh and something I'll be looking into.

"I'm going to speak to David (Beeby) our secretary today to see what our grounds are but obviously Oscar's a really, really important player for this squad and this team."I understand him missing the game on Tuesday but for him to miss Saturday (when Hull host Reading) and the game when we come back after the break (at Watford on December 11) I think is extremely harsh."

Millwall manager Gary Rowett said of Estupinan's challenge: “In my opinion, it is reckless even though he hasn’t meant to do it – he catches Cressy in the face and he needed a lot of stitches at half-time."