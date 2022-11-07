Hull City considering appealing length of Oscar Estupinan's suspension for Millwall red card but top-scorer will sit out trip to Cardiff City
Liam Rosenior is weighing up whether Hull City should appeal the length of Oscar Estupinan's suspension, rather than the red card he received at Millwall on Saturday.
The Colombian top-scorer was red-carded for a high first-half challenge on Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell.
He will miss Tuesday night's match against Cardiff City as a result, but Rosenior hopes there is a way to persuade the authorities not to keep him out of the next two matches as well
With a World Cup about to interrupt the Championship schedule for four weeks, as things stand, Estupinan's next competitive game will not be until December 17, when Sunderland are in East Yorkshire.
"I think Oscar's really unfortunate," he said. "I don't think any person watching the game would say it's intentional.
"I saw Louie Sibley at Derby and another interesting one in one of the Premier League games as well which was really similar and they both get cautioned.
"I understand why the referee gets the red card but for a player to miss out for three games for a completely unintentional challenge, I think is extremely harsh and something I'll be looking into.
"I'm going to speak to David (Beeby) our secretary today to see what our grounds are but obviously Oscar's a really, really important player for this squad and this team."I understand him missing the game on Tuesday but for him to miss Saturday (when Hull host Reading) and the game when we come back after the break (at Watford on December 11) I think is extremely harsh."
Millwall manager Gary Rowett said of Estupinan's challenge: “In my opinion, it is reckless even though he hasn’t meant to do it – he catches Cressy in the face and he needed a lot of stitches at half-time."
Colombia are not involved in the World Cup, although they do have a November 20 friendly scheduled against Paraguay in Florida.