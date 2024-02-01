Hull City deadline-day latest: Championship club Tigers bring in 'Turkish Messi' in £4m deal

The signing of the 24-year-old Turkish international, has made over 200 appearances for Trabzon, who lifted the Turkish Super Liga title in 2022, follows on from the marquee addition of Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali had been locked in talks with the Black Sea outfit during January and has now secured a deal to sign the highly-rated schemer.

Omur, who can play in the centre of midfield or on the right wing, has previously attracted interest from the top Premier League table, with Manchester City and Liverpool linked with a £27m move back in 2019.

Abdulkadir Omur. Picture courtesy of Hull City AFC.

Arsenal and Newcastle United have also previously been linked with a move.

On his new arrival, City chief Liam Rosenoir said: “I first came across Abdüş when we played Trabzonspor in a friendly in Antalya and we recognised straight away what a good player he is.

"When we were alerted to the fact he could be available, we felt it was a wonderful opportunity to bring someone with real quality into our team.

"He had a massive part in winning the Turkish Super Lig and has played for the national team.

"The fans will love watching him; he’s someone who can unlock the door, create and score goals, and has a great final pass and shot.

"He’s an outstanding technical footballer who can go past players, has a low centre of gravity and works hard out of possession. I love his football personality.”

The move comes after City allowed winger Doğukan Sinik to join Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor on loan for the rest of the season.The Turkish international, who joined from Antalyaspor in the summer of 2022, has struggled to make an impact in East Yorkshire.

It comes after yesterday's departure of Allahyar Sayyadmanesh to Belgian outfit Westerlo, while Jason Lokilo has also headed to Portugal to join Vizela on loan.