Hull City deadline-day latest: International winger heads back to Turkey for second loan spell
The Turkish international, who joined from Antalyaspor in the summer of 2022, has struggled to make an impact in East Yorkshire.
He has made just 13 appearances in all competitions, with injuries having compounded his situation.
The 25-year-old has featured just once this season, coming off the bench in the 3-0 defeat to Ipswich Town in October.
In the second half of last term, Sinik returned to former club Antalyaspor on loan.
Speaking about Sinik's situation recently, Tigers head coach Liam Rosenior said: "We need to make a decision with Dodo. It's a shame for him.
"I don't think he's been robust enough to put himself in a position to be selected game after game after game, and for where we want to be, I need to, I keep saying the word pragmatic and pragmatic isn't negative.
"Pragmatic is making the right decisions.
"I think we've got a really good shot at it this year. And what I need is players who - you never get a full 100 per cent guarantee - but you need to know about their robustness and Dodo is one of the players that we're speaking about maybe going out on loan so that he can get the run of games he needs because he hasn't had that.
"He has not had that for a long time for him to make an impact here."
Meanwhile, City's Peruvian midfielder Yuriel Celi has extended his loan spell at Peru Liga 1 outfit Club Universitario de Deportes for another year.