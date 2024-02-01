Hull City deadline-day latest: International winger heads back to Turkey for second loan spell

The Turkish international, who joined from Antalyaspor in the summer of 2022, has struggled to make an impact in East Yorkshire.

He has made just 13 appearances in all competitions, with injuries having compounded his situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old has featured just once this season, coming off the bench in the 3-0 defeat to Ipswich Town in October.

Hull City's Dogukan Sinik has left the club on loan. Picture: Getty Images.

In the second half of last term, Sinik returned to former club Antalyaspor on loan.

Speaking about Sinik's situation recently, Tigers head coach Liam Rosenior said: "We need to make a decision with Dodo. It's a shame for him.

"I don't think he's been robust enough to put himself in a position to be selected game after game after game, and for where we want to be, I need to, I keep saying the word pragmatic and pragmatic isn't negative.

"Pragmatic is making the right decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we've got a really good shot at it this year. And what I need is players who - you never get a full 100 per cent guarantee - but you need to know about their robustness and Dodo is one of the players that we're speaking about maybe going out on loan so that he can get the run of games he needs because he hasn't had that.

"He has not had that for a long time for him to make an impact here."