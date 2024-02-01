Hull City deadline day: Winger chase ends with loan signing of Burnley title winner

As well as the winger, the Tigers have added Abdulkadir Omur and loaned out Harry Vaughan, Ryan Woods, Thimothee Lo-Tutala and Dogukan Sinik to help to balance the books.

Yuriel Celi's loan at Club Universitario de Deportes has been extended by another year and Oscar Estupinan has been recalled from his stint at Metz to move him on again.

A winger was always a priority for Hull in the transfer window, although initially it was thought Manuel Benson was a more likely option.

But with Benson staying at Turf Moor, Hull have instead landed his 23-year-old club-mate.

Zaroury made one appearance for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, as a substitute in the third-place play-off against Croatia, which the Europeans won 2-1.

Signed from Charlerloi, he was an important figure in Burnley's Championship win last season, scoring 11 goals mainly coming off the left wing onto his right foot.

The step up to the Premier League has been more challenging, sent off on his debut at Manchester City half an hour after coming on as a substitute.

SIGNED: Anass Zaroury joins from Burnley on loan

His only start came at Bournemouth in October and there have been five substitute appearances in total.