So far, Boro have seen their efforts to sign the 21-year-old rebuffed by Hull, but the Riverside Stadium outfit are expected to renew their attempts to bring the highly-rated centre-half in before end of the summer window.

Their hopes have been emboldened by Greaves rejecting fresh terms at his hometown club, where he contracted at until the end of the season - albeit with an additional 12-month option in favour of the club.

Arveladze said: "I am still comfortable because seeing him playing and training gives me a good feeling and he is the second captain of the team and the kid who grew up here and knows this club and place.

Hull City defender and Middlesbrough target Jacob Greaves.

"He has a one-year contract plus an option with the team. There are some things which may not finish now, but I believe in one month or two month's time that isn't going to come and then we will find the best solution. Because if someone is going to leave, he is going to leave anyway.

"The main point is that it does not affect his game or his training sessions which he does very well and I am happy to have him here."