HULL CITY have announced their first senior departure of the summer window with experienced defender Tobias Figueiredo having joined Brazilian Serie A outfit Fortaleza for an undisclosed fee.

The out-of-favour centre-half, who last featured at first-team level on January 2 - dropping down the pecking order behind Alfie Jones, Sean McLoughlin and Jacob Greaves - was recently granted permission to leave City's pre-season training camp in Istanbul to travel to Brazil to finalise a move.

The former Sporting Lisbon stopper joined from Nottingham Forest on a two-year deal last summer - with the club having an option for a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Figueiredo made just 22 league appearances during his time in East Yorkshire, with the promising development of academy defender Andy Smith and the club's need to adhere to Financial Fair Play regulations also being part of the reasoning in allowing the Portuguese to move on.

Hull City's former Nottingham Forest defender Tobias Figueiredo, who has left the Championship club and joined Brazilian side Fortaleza.

Several other first-team squad players are also likely to leave this summer at Hull, who are not in the running to sign Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp.

One club who are is Rotherham United alongside Coventry City.

Millers chairman Tony Stewart says that the club's summer recruitment is 'going well' and said that he is confident that the club will bring in more Championship-class players after a spate of recent activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a quiet start to the close season, activity has recently picked up with the Millers confirming permanent deals in the past week to sign former Middlesbrough and QPR defender Grant Hall - who spent a productive loan spell in South Yorkshire last term - ex Nottingham Forest midfielder Cafu and goalkeeper Dillon Phillips following his departure from Cardiff City.

Stewart said: "I think the manager has done a good job, along with his staff, to recruit and there's one or two more to come in yet. I am really pleased. They look Championship players.

"There's quite a few new names coming in and renewals of contracts with existing players."

National League outfit York City have signed experienced winger Callum Harriott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old South Londoner has been capped nine times by Guyana and has Championship experience with both Charlton Athletic and Reading.

Bradford City Women have confirmed Nick Buxton as the club’s new first-team manager - just over a month after his departure from Doncaster Rovers Belles.