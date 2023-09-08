Hull City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town players shortlisted for EFL goal of the month awards for August

THREE Yorkshire clubs have seen players shortlisted in the EFL's goal of the month nominations for August.

In-form Hull City midfielder Ozan Tufan, who has started the season in scintillating fashion, has been shortlisted for his majestic strike en route to his stunning hat-trick against White Rose rivals Sheffield Wednesday on August 12.

The classy Turk was also nominated for the division's player of the month gong for August alongside Ipswich Town enforcer Sam Morsy, Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara and Stoke winger Andre Vidigal.

The award went to Sara.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City's hat-trick hero Ozan Tufan celebrates one of his goals in the 4-2 success over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the goal of the month accolade, Tufan is competing against Cardiff City's Aaron Ramsey, who scored an unstoppable strike against Leicester City on August 19 and Birmingham City's Jay Stansfield, who scored a thunderbolt on his Blues debut versus Plymouth Argyle on August 26.

The day after, one-time Barnsley winger Ryan Hedges netted a fine strike for Blackburn Rovers at Watford, with his individual effort also making the shortlist.

Meanwhile, Doncaster Rovers loanee Tom Nixon and Harrogate Town stalwart George Thomson are among four contenders for the League Two goal of the month award for August.

On his debut after signing on loan from Hull, Nixon scored a screamer against Mansfield Town on August 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomson fired home an unstoppable free-kick versus Morecambe on August 26.

Also in the running are ex-Halifax Town midfielder Kian Spence, now at Tranmere Rovers, and former Bradford City winger Abo Eisa, who joined Grimsby Town in the close season.

Fans are invited to vote for their favourite goal on EFL.com before 5pm on Monday, September 11.

The supporters' votes will be combined with the choices from a panel to determine the winners.