The result means seventh-placed Hull go into final game of the season at relegation-threatened Plymouth Argyle next Saturday two points adrift of West Brom, who have lost their last three, in the final play-off position.

Noah Ohio’s late equaliser for the Tigers means Ipswich draw level on points with Leeds United in the race for automatic promotion, but they have two games remaining and Leeds just one.

George Hirst opened the scoring for the visitors with a fine shot into the bottom corner after 19 minutes. The Tigers drew level five minutes before half-time through Ozan Tufan after Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky gave the ball away on the edge of his area. The visitors went back in front as Hutchinson rifled a shot into the top corner.

Hull City's Noah Ohio (left) celebrates scoring his sides third equaliser against Ipswich Town (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

Half-time substitute Liam Delap steered in Hull’s second equaliser after 56 minutes, but 10 minutes later Hutchinson grabbed his second with another fine finish.

But there was late drama as substitute Ohio fired Hull’s third equaliser into the roof of the Ipswich goal with three minutes remaining.

Rosenior said: “I’m really proud to be a part of that, both sets of players, both clubs.

“That was a real credit to the Championship. My players gave everything and that’s all I can ask. It made for an incredible game of football.

Ipswich Town's Sam Morsy (left) has a shot blocked by Hull City's Alfie Jones (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

“The second goal, the one just before half-time, it’s a fantastic strike. I walked in the dressing room at half-time and the lads said we would be fine.

“When it got to 2-2, it could have ended 6-6 and that’s what everyone pays to watch a game of football for.

“That was up there with one of the best days or nights I’ve had here. We are still in a position where we can finish in the play-offs or finish with 73 points.

“What I don’t want to happen is if West Brom lose we are not in a position to take advantage of that.”

Hull: Allsop, Slater (Giles 81), Jones, Greaves, Jacob, Morton (Delap 46), Seri, Omur (Ohio 74), Carvalho, Philogene, Tufan. Unused substitutes: Ingram, Coyle, McLoughlin, Docherty, Traore, Sharp.

Ipswich: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis (Clarke 82), Morsy, Luongo (Taylor 76), Burns (Sarmiento 62), Chaplin (Travis 76), Giraud-Hutchinson, Hirst (Moore 62).Unused substitutes: Walton, Edmundson, Al Hamadi, Jackson.