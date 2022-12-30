Liam Rosenior's Tigers were by far the better side but had to wait until the 77th minute for Oscar Estupinan's 10th goal of the season to stretch their unbeaten away record to six games.
Hull, who had drawn their last three games, were quicker to the ball and created several chances.
Greg Docherty robbed Juninho Bacuna and his drilled effort hit Marc Roberts to slice behind, before Regan Slater dragged a low drive just wide of John Ruddy's right-hand post.
Birmingham could have won a penalty when Tahith Chong appeared to be pushed in the back by Hull left-back Jacob Greaves challenging for a header.
Referee Stephen Martin waved play on, and Troy Deeney's snapshot hit the legs of goalkeeper Matt Ingram. It was to be his only save.
Hull resumed their dominance as Ruddy denied Sean McLoughlin's first-time curling shot from Jean Michael Seri's free-kick, before Docherty's 25-yard drive was deflected behind.
Alfie Jones scooped high over the bar from four yards out after Estupinan's header had been blocked.
The visitors had the ball in the net in the 68th minute only to be denied by the offside flag as Longman stooped to head home at the far post from Docherty's cross.
But Hull did not have much longer to wait. Colombia international Estupinan got ahead of Roberts to stab home Cyrus Christie's cross after Tyler Smith found him on the overlap.
Incredibly, Ruddy went close to an equaliser when he headed wide from Jonathan Leko's cross with the last action of the game after coming up for a corner.
Birmingham City: Ruddy, Sanderson (Jutkiewicz 59), Roberts, Trusty, Bielik, Colin (Leko 89), Mejbri, Bacuna (James 78), Longelo (Graham 59), Chong, Deeney. Unused substitutes: Etheridge, Bellingham, Chang.
Hull City: Ingram, Christie, Alfie Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves, Docherty, Seri, Longman (Elder 90), Slater (Tobias Figueiredo 87), Sayyadmanesh (Smith 65), Estupinan. Unused substitutes: Tufan, Woods, Lo-Tutala, Simons.
Referee: S Martin (Staffordshire).