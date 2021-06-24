After heading to Lancashire on August 7, Grant McCann’s side will play host for the first time on August 14 to Queens Park Rangers, with Derby County heading to East Yorkshire four days later.
The Tigers host Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day, before then travelling to face Sheffield United on Wednesday, December 29 and Blackpool on New Year’s Day.
The regular league season is scheduled to end Saturday, May 7 with a home game against Nottingham Forest.
August 2021
7 Preston A
14 QPR H
18 Derby County H
21 Fulham A
28 Bournemouth H
September
11 Swansea City A
14 Blackburn Rovers A
18 Sheffield United H
25 Stoke City A
28 Blackpool H
October
2 Middlesbrough H
16 Huddersfield Town A
20 Peterborough United H
23 Luton Town A
30 Coventry City H
November
3 West Brom A
6 Barnsley A
20 Birmingham City H
24 Cardiff City A
27 Millwall H
December
4 Reading A
11 Bristol City H
18 Nottingham Forest A
26 Blackburn Rovers H
29 Sheffield United A
January 2022
1 Blackpool A
15 Stoke City H
22 Bournemouth A
29 Swansea City H
February
5 Preston North End H
8 Derby County A
12 Fulham H
19 QPR A
22 Barnsley H
26 Peterborough United A
March
5 West Brom H
12 Birmingham City A
16 Coventry City A
19 Luton Town H
April
2 Huddersfield Town H
9 Middlesbrough A
15 Cardiff City H
18 Millwall A
23 Reading H
30 Bristol City A
May
7 Nottingham Forest H