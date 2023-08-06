HULL CITY’S management team were feeling hard done by after being sunk by last-gasp goal against hosts Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Head coach Liam Rosenior was shown a red card by referee Keith Stroud for the angry protest which followed Adam Idah’s stoppage-time winner which sealed a 2-1 win.

That meant he was forced to miss the post-match press conference under new rules, with assistant head coach Justin Walker standing in to air his side’s greviances.

“I have to be careful with what I say but we are very angry about the way the game was managed at the end,” he said.

DECISVE BLOW: Norwich City's Adam Idah (right) celebrates scoring his side's late - and controversial - winning goal against Hull City at Carrow Road. Picture: George Tewkesbury/PA

“We were told there was five minutes of added time and five minutes and 15 seconds had been played when the ball was played into a neutral area. That was the time he should have blown the final whistle, so why didn’t he?

“And if the officials weren’t sure whether their player was offside or not, why was the goal allowed to stand? We also felt the corner that led to the goal shouldn’t have been given as the ball had already gone out.

“A lot of things happened at the end but the bottom line is we think the game should have finished by then.

“Having said all that there were plenty of positives to take from the game, even though there are things we need to do better, we know that. But all we are doing is talking about what happened in added time.”

The Tigers had gone ahead against the run of play in the 17th minute when on-loan Manchester City striker Liam Delap produced an emphatic finish into the roof of the net.

Norwich drew level in first-half stoppage time through youngster Jonathan Rowe who fired home emphatically from just outside the box, but it was Idah’s late winner from close-range which garnered far more attention.

Norwich City: Gunn, Stacey, Duffy, Gibson (Omobamidele 74), Giannoulis, McLean, Rowe (Springett 75), Hernandez (Fassnacht 61), G Sara (Nunez 74),Sargent, Barnes (Idah 86). Unused Substitutes: Krul, Gibbs, McCallum, Fisher.

Hull City: Ingram, Coyle, Jones, Greaves, R Vinagre (McLoughlin 66), Traore (Christie 66), Slater, Seri, Vaughan (Simons 79), Delap (Estupinan 79), Tufan (Connolly 72). Unused Substitutes: ​​​​​​​Lokilo, Longman, Fleming, Lo-Tutala.​​​​​​​