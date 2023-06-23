HARRY VAUGHAN has become the third Hull City player to agree fresh terms this week - with the rising star signing a new deal with the Championship outfit.

Vaughan has signed a three-year contract with the club holding an option of extending it by a further year.

The teenager, who only moved from National League outfit Oldham Athletic to Hull on the final day of the January window following a successful trial, burst onto the scene towards the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The versatile midfielder, who only turned 19 in April, made five starts and impressed immensely after being handed a surprise debut in the 0-0 draw at Blackburn Rovers in mid-April.

Hull City teenage prodigy Harry Vaughan challenges Middlesbrough rival Tommy Smith during the club's meeting at the Riverside Stadium in April. Picture: Tony Johnson

Vaughan, who has played for the Republic of Ireland at various age-group levels, is being tipped for a big future, with Liam Rosenior having waxed lyrical about his capabilities on several occasions towards the end of the last season.

Speaking about Vaughan in late April, the City head coach commented: "We have got a gem. Credit to our recruitment team and academy.

"He has got a massive heart and unbelievable technical quality and he is a huge plus point for me moving forward."

Vaughan's deal follows on from club captain Lewie Coyle and promising young keeper David Robson signing new contracts with the East Yorkshire outfit.