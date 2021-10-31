Hull City: Grant McCann admant he can turn Tigers’ faltering season around

Hull City's Josh Emmanuel (left) and Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres battle for the ball at MKM Stadium. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Matty Godden’s ninth-minute header – helped on its way by poor goalkeeping – was enough to earn the visitors three points taking them, against all odds, to fourth in the table.

Indeed, they utterly deserved this victory against meek opposition, whose fans demanded at full-time the dismissal of head coach McCann.

But the under-fire boss remains adamant he can turn around Hull’s fortunes, despite them being stuck in the bottom three.

Hull City manager Grant McCann shakes hands with Coventry City manager Mark Robins after the final whistle at MKM Stadium Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“I’ve never been more determined in my life,” said McCann. “We are where we are. We are learning, but we’ll get there.

“It’s not going our way at this present time. We have to start scoring first without giving us a mountain to climb. We didn’t perform – the first goal was disappointing as a collective.

“Then after that, I thought there was very little in the game but we just didn’t take the opportunities.

“I’ll focus on what I’m doing now. For us, we’ve got to focus on this group. I’ve got full belief in the players, myself and the staff.

“They’re (Coventry) a very good team. We just didn’t get enough things right.

“We’re 15 games in. We haven’t started so well but we are very calm and we’ll keep trying to improve.

“I’m only interested in my team and the staff. We have to keep a close-knit group. The fans will be disappointed and I understand that.

“People will criticise, and that’s fair enough, but we’ve got to make sure we keep it in-house.”

Coventry manager Mark Robins was keen to play down Coventry’s promotion credentials, preferring to concentrate on reaching the regular survival tally of 50 points.

“Let’s get to 50,” said Robins. “We’ll take every game at a time as this league is tough.

“We’ve got a really tough week ahead of us, but nobody gets carried away. I think the players are capable, but it’s just that belief and that learning.

“It’s early days, there’s lots of games to play against good teams.”

Hull City: Ingram, Emmanuel, Bernard, Greaves, Elder, Smallwood (McLoughlin 46), Cannon, Moncur (Wilks 63), Docherty, Lewis-Potter, Eaves (Magennis 63). Unused substitutes: Coyle, Longman, M Smith, Cartwright.

Coventry City: Moore, Hyam, McFadzean, Clarke-Salter, Dabo, Hamer (Kelly 83), Sheaf, Maatsen, O’Hare, Godden (Allen 68), Gyokeres (Walker 77). Unused substitutes: Kane, Rose, Waghorn, Wilson.