Hull City: Grant McCann on why he thinks Tom Eaves’ equalising strike against Blackpool can be turning point for Tigers

Hull City manager Grant McCann shows his frustration during 1-1 draw with Blackpool at the MKM Stadium Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

The Tigers have not won since the opening day of the season and remain in the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone. But McCann is hopeful his players can now kick on after substitute Tom Eaves scored late to earn his side a point.

He said: “I hope it drives the players on to a new lease of life from now on. If we can keep creating opportunities and be positive, things will hopefully change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We dug it out and I think we deserved a point. Our performance levels have been good and I’m a big believer things will turn around. You can either hide under a rock or you can get on with it. We’re learning on the job but I thought we controlled the game for large spells. Credit to the players. They stuck together and we could have won it.”

GET IN: Hull City's Tom Eaves celebrates scoring the hosts' equalising goal against Blackpool at the MKM Stadium, Hull. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Blackpool were the better side for large parts, especially in the first half, and impressively kept the hosts at arm’s length.

It was not a huge shock when Neil Critchley’s men took the lead after 42 minutes after Shayne Lavery scored with an acrobatic volley.

Blackpool looked set for a third win on the bounce once Hull captain Lewie Coyle was sent off for a second bookable offence after 80 minutes. Yet Hull were curiously energised with 10 men and scored a well-worked equaliser through Eaves four minutes later.

McCann said: “I know we need to be better in the forward areas but the boys stayed really calm. It was disappointing to lose Lewie but the boys rallied. I’m pleased for big Tom because he’s deserved that.