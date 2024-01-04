Hull City handed major boost after Liverpool loanee's red card at Sheffield Wednesday is overturned

HULL CITY have been handed a significant boost with key loan midfielder Tyler Morton’s controversial red card against Sheffield Wednesday having been overturned following a successful appeal.

The Liverpool loanee, who was sent off in the first half of the New Year’s Day defeat at Hillsborough, will no longer serve a three-match suspension.

He had been scheduled to miss the FA Cup game with Birmingham City alongside Championship fixtures against Norwich City and Sunderland.

Morton was dismissed by referee Darren Bond after 35 minutes following a challenge on Owls winger Djeidi Gassama.

Hull City midfielder Tyler Morton is controversially dismissed in the fixture at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Steve Ellis.

After the game, Hull chief Liam Rosenior said: "It's not a red card."I think everyone in the stadium knows Darren's got a difficult job and from his perspective, from where he's stood, it looks like Tyler's gone over the top, but the replays show he hasn't and it's something we'll look at appealing because I don’t think any player deserves to miss three games for that.

"I'll speak with Darren, he's an outstanding referee.

"Everyone makes mistakes, I make mistakes. It's frustrating and disappointing because I wanted to send 4,000 fans home happy and the outcome is changed by the red card in the way we can play.

"Tyler's been outstanding and he's devastated in the dressing room, he's not that type of player. We've got a really good disciplinary record.

"I just want him in the team because he's an outstanding player."