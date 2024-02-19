Hull City handed selection boost ahead of game at Southampton - Championship automatic promotion rivals of Leeds United

The Ivory Coast star returned to England on Monday following his African Cup of Nations exploits with Les Elephants, who triumphed in the final against Nigeria.

Seri has missed City's last nine games and his arrival could be timely with City sweating over the fitness of schemer Tyler Morton, with the Liverpool loanee coming off in Saturday's 2-1 win at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town with an ankle issue.

City chief Liam Rosenior said: "Mika will be back on Monday morning and we're preparing something really good for him because he deserves it and he's going to be another really welcome addition back into our group.

Hull City and Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri, who could make his league return for the Tigers at Southampton on Tuesday night. Picture: Getty Images.

"Mika will come and add his experience and his quality because I genuinely feel he made a difference for Ivory Coast in that tournament,

"I watched every game and he knitted the game together. He did exactly what he does for us, now, we need him to come back and do it for us."

Meanwhile, loan striker Liam Delap, continuing his rehabilitation from a knee injury, is due to visit his team-mates ahead of Saturday's home game with West Brom - with City remaining hopeful that he will be able to feature at some point in the run-in.

Rosenior added: "He's really good.

"We're going to see Liam on Thursday, he's going to come in. He's coming in to see the lads on Thursday and Friday.

"That'll be brilliant leading into the West Brom game. He'll be in and around the players, which I know he's missed and we've missed him as well."