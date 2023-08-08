The 20-year-old has not yet established himself as a first-team regular at Selhurst Park, although lit up League One during his loan spell at Charlton Athletic last season.

A tricky winger also capable of operating as a forward or attacking midfielder, Rak-Sakyi has been linked with a number of clubs this summer including Birmingham City, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers.

However, HullLive understand the Tigers are in the race and have made an offer for the England under-20 international.

The report claims his form at Charlton caught Hull’s attention earlier this year, with this attention reportedly now being followed up on.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior is now said to be awaiting a response but it is claimed the Tigers are “hopeful” of getting a deal over the line for a player described as being a “primary target”.