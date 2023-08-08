All Sections
Hull City 'have lodged a bid' for Crystal Palace's Birmingham City, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers-linked prodigy Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Hull City have reportedly lodged a bid for Crystal Palace prodigy Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST

The 20-year-old has not yet established himself as a first-team regular at Selhurst Park, although lit up League One during his loan spell at Charlton Athletic last season.

A tricky winger also capable of operating as a forward or attacking midfielder, Rak-Sakyi has been linked with a number of clubs this summer including Birmingham City, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers.

However, HullLive understand the Tigers are in the race and have made an offer for the England under-20 international.

The 20-year-old has not yet established himself as a first-team regular at Selhurst Park, although lit up League One during his loan spell at Charlton Athletic last season. Image: Peter Nicholls/Getty ImagesThe 20-year-old has not yet established himself as a first-team regular at Selhurst Park, although lit up League One during his loan spell at Charlton Athletic last season. Image: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images
The report claims his form at Charlton caught Hull’s attention earlier this year, with this attention reportedly now being followed up on.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior is now said to be awaiting a response but it is claimed the Tigers are “hopeful” of getting a deal over the line for a player described as being a “primary target”.

The 20-year-old joined Palace in 2019, having previously spent time within the youth ranks at Chelsea. He has made just two senior appearances for the Eagles but racked up 49 at Charlton, scoring 15 goals and registering nine assists. He was named as Charlton’s 2022/23 Player of the Year and now appears ready to test himself in the Championship.

