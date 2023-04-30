All Sections
Hull City have plenty to build on says Liam Rosenior after 'outstanding' clash with Swansea City

HULL CITY boss Liam Rosenior believes his team’s display at home to Swansea City bodes well for the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

By Carl Livesey
Published 30th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

The Tigers went ahead against in-form Swansea after three minutes when defender Ben Cabango chested into his own net.

But the visitors, who went into the game on the back of four straight wins, responded well from that setback and deserved to equalise through Luke Cundle’s curling finish six minutes before half-time.

“The game was an outstanding performance from both teams,” said Rosenior. “We both look really good at this level.

PLEASED: Hull City manager Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpePLEASED: Hull City manager Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
PLEASED: Hull City manager Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I think we more than matched them and created the outstanding chances.

“They dominated the ball, but I expected that and I was so proud of the players as they never stopped running and trying.

“We are building as a team. I was delighted with the goal – it was an unbelievable team goal.

“There were a lot of real positives that we can build on next season.

“There’s a positive feel around the club and I’m delighted to be part of it.

“I love this club so for me to be part of this journey is something unbelievable and gives me so much motivation.”

Hull City: Darlow, Coyle, A Jones, Greaves, Elder, Sayyadmanesh (Simons 73), Seri (Docherty 73), Slater, Vaughan (Woods 89), Traore, Tufan (Pelkas 79). Unused substitutes: Ingram, Ebiowei, McLoughlin.

Swansea City: Fisher, Latibeaudiere, Cabango, Wood-Gordon, Manning, Grimes, Ntcham (Whittaker 84), Cullen (Congreve 85), Cundle, Paterson (Cooper 68), Piroe. Unused substitutes: Darling, Naughton, Sondergaard, Sorinola.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham (Tyne & Wear).

