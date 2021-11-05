Hull City head coach Grant McCann on where Barnsley FC are similar to West Brom

City head across Yorkshire on the back of five successive defeats, the latest of which arrived on Wednesday night by virtue of a narrow 1-0 reverse at The Hawthorns against the Baggies, managed by ex-Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael.

Barnsley may have toiled badly following the exit of the Frenchman, but McCann says that traces of his style still remain evident in the Reds' crop of 2021-22, who claimed their first win in 15 matches in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Derby County under the command of caretaker head coach Joe Laumann.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCann, a former Barnsley player, said: It is a big game for both teams given their league position. We, for sure, want to go there and take three points and we have to go there and give a real good account of ourselves.

Grant McCann.

"We are coming up against a team who are one of the best pressing teams in the division, statistically. They are quite similar in their style of play to West Brom and in Wednesday night, we saw a similar sort of shape - 3-4-3, 3-4-1-2, whatever way you want to look at it.

"So we know we are going to have to be good playing through that press and over that press and down the sides of the press.

"Tactically, we have to be very good and physically, we have to be very good to match their press and energy.

"It is going to be a good game. We are going to have quite a few fans there and it is a localish derby as well and we just want to send the fans home happy with three points."

Meanwhile, McCann has confirmed that defender Alfie Jones will be out for a considerable spell after suffering a recurrence of his hamstring problem in his comeback game at West Brom.

McCann added: "It is really frustrating for Alfie. We have had the results back from the scan and it does not like great. I cannot give a timescale on it, at this present time until the physios gave me a wee bit more information on it.

"He has torn another part of his hamstring further up and also damaged the previous part of his hamstring. It is not great news for him and it is disappointing for Alfie because he has worked so hard to get him back.