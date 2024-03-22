Hull City hopeful of Liam Delap return in mid-April after Manchester City loanee's knee injury

The 21-year-old is on a season-long loan from Manchester City, and has scored seven goals this season despite not having played since New Year's Day with a knee injury.

The Tigers have badly missed him. No one has been prolific for them this season, with Ozan Tufan, Aaron Connolly and Jaden Philogene tied as their top-scorer with eight goals.

Seeking solutions in the absence of a must-pick No 9 (Tufan plays deeper and Philogene is a winger) has left coach Liam Rosenior without a focal point at times in recent weeks.

The Tigers have nine matches left, starting with a visit from one of Delap's former loan clubs Stoke City, to make up the three-point gap and eight goals' difference to sixth--place Norwich City, who have played one game more.

Delap's rehabilitation is in the hands of his parent club, but despite Delap not joining Hull's mid-season training camp as Rosenior had hoped, he is optimistic Delap might be able to feature in around half those games, which the Tigers hope will lead to three more in the play-offs.

"All of the reports I'm getting are that he's doing better and better and he's getting ahead of schedule," said Rosenior.

INJURY: Hull City's Liam Delap

"I don't want to put pressure on but we're looking at having him in, I would say, mid-April - a couple of weeks.

"We've decided with Manchester City because of their facilities, because of what they can give him, that they'll rehab him to a point where he can come back to full training, so once he's back with us he's fully fit.

"I think that's right for him and when that happens it's going to be like a new player.