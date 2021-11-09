A player whose enthusiasm on the pitch was infectious and whose stamina, strength and goal nous also marked him out from the crowd, Bowen was someone who everyone connected with the club thought the world of.

A humble lad, the striker came up the hard way at Hereford after unsuccessful trials at Aston Villa and Cardiff City.

He is now in the big time at West Ham, but plainly does not forget his roots either.

Keane Lewis-Potter celebrates scoring Hull City's second goal past Brnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins at Oakwell Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Nothing is testament to that fact more than the sight of Bowen keeping fit in the potato fields of his uncle’s farm in rural Herefordshire to get him in shape for the start of the season.

It is early days, but Hull look like they have found another winner in Lewis-Potter. He is refreshingly grounded like Bowen, with his ex team-mate’s mindset leaving a big impression on him from his time at City.

Lewis-Potter, who crowned an excellent performance with City’s second goal in a much-needed 2-0 weekend win at Barnsley, said: “Jarrod was here when I first started and he was banging in the goals. He always helped me and talked to me.

“Not just me, but all the other players from the Academy had to look up to a player like him. He has been excellent. When you train with him every day, you see the positions he gets in and the type of finishes he uses.

Keane Lewis-Potter in action for Hull City during their win at Barnsley at Oakwell Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“He was always a positive guy. If it was not going well for him, he was not bothered as he knew with the (next) chance he’d get, he would score it. You can call it an ‘elite mentality.’ You might get a chance and miss it, but you back yourself to get the next one.”

In terms of cultivating that mindset, Lewis-Potter – who has netted four times this season – acknowledges that it is something he is working on.

He is the first to admit he is his own biggest critic in that regard.

Some would say it is not the worst quality to have and points to a fervent desire and ambition to do well – and strive for better. It also showcases a young professional who cares deeply about his craft.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, in action for West Ham against Manchester United at Old Trafford Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

The Hull-born forward, who does not turn 21 until late February, added: “I have been putting quite a lot of pressure on myself. I have been getting the chances and I would expect to finish them and know I should. Getting the goal (at Barnsley) will help massively.

“I have always had high expectations on myself. In training and in games, I back myself and at times, I have to do better.

“It has been hit and miss with me. I have had games where I have had chances and not put them away, which I know I should do. But it is about believing in yourself and staying confident.”

Saturday’s richly-deserved away-day success at Oakwell – which saw Hull find the net on the road for the first time since the opening day of the season at Preston on August 7 – has the potential to be a significant moment in their season.

City’s win against Middlesbrough before the last international break may provide a word of caution in that regard, yet there is no disguising the sense of relief after Hull ended a wretched five-match losing run and cast aside some grim statistics on their travels.

Lewis-Potter continued: “We knew it had been coming. The dressing room vibes are massive after that win.