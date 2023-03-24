Hull City Ladies footballer Ellice Jackman on continuing playing after giving birth to twins

Football is different for girls and having babies is one of the major differences between the men’s and women’s game.

Born and bred in East Hull, Ellice Jackman, 31 has played for Hull City Ladies FC since she was 17 and says the sport has had such a positive affect on her life.

Making the decision to have children is never to be taken lightly. But for women in football, it means taking time off and following the birth of twins, Ronnie and Nellie in February 2022, Ellice had 14 weeks off to recover from a caesarean section, but couldn’t wait to get back for pre-season training.

Fitness had played an important role to support a healthy pregnancy and with her partner Rob having an online coaching business, it was reasonably easy to pick up where she let off just over a year before.

Ellice Jackman of Hull City Ladies and her twin boys.

After being at home with her babies during the day, Ellice then goes to training in the evenings.

Twenty years ago when Ellice started secondary school, the opportunities for girls in football were few and far between. After school she studied animal care at Wilberforce College and Animal Management at Bishop Burton College. She worked for Hull City Council, looking after the animals at East Park but in more recent years, Ellice worked as a chef for an East Hull assisted living facility.

All the while she was playing for Hull City Ladies.

Ellice explains: “With the new strategy in place, it’s clear that providing opportunities for girls coming into the sport is a top priority for Hull City Ladies FC.

Ellice Jackman plays for Hull City Ladies since the age of 17.

"I’m happy to benefit from this and I’m excited about the club’s ambitious plans.

"To be playing as part of the team in the Women’s Championship would be a dream come true, even if I’ve had another child between now and then.”

Former England player, Ellen White announced her retirement followed by the news that she was to have a baby.

Ellice continues: “For me as a footballer, the best thing is team spirit.

"During my pregnancy I took to the stands with Rob but I missed playing so much. We have an amazing group of girls and I am so lucky to be part of that."

Ellice plays in defence as a centre-half and takes her responsibility as a positive role model to the younger players seriously.

“My other centre-half Kahlen Watters in our last match against York City, is 18. She was a mascot when I first started. It’s crazy to think that I’ve been in the game for all of this time.

“Our new manager Chris Hames has changed the team around quite a lot and brings new ideas to patterns of play, ways to improve our defence and team tactics.

"Everything feels different and we’re all really up for it. There is a new energy at the club.”

Hope Knight is the only other player on the team with children. Ellice and Hope had become great friends through football, but having babies has cemented their friendship.

"It’s great to have her around,” says Ellice, whose Hull City are at Barnsley in Women’s National One on Sunday. “Her partner (our manager) Chris is also a great friend. He totally understands what it’s like to be a new parent and play football at the same time.”