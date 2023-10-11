For the second time in five days, Hull City Ladies face a top-of-the-table clash against one of their Yorkshire rivals tonight.

On Sunday the Tigresses overcame Leeds United 4-3 at their home ground of Barton Town to maintain their unbeaten start to the FA Women’s League National Division One North season.

Tonight, another Yorkshire team heads to Barton Town, but this one is also undefeated and boasts an identical record of five wins and one draw from six games.

Barnsley Women have the edge on goal difference – plus-10 to Hull’s plus-9 – meaning it is they who sit top of the league occupying the one promotion spot in the Northern Premier Division.

Barnsley Women travel to Hull City Ladies in a top-of-the-table clash. (Picture: Steve Riding)

A crowd of 500 witnessed Sunday’s game and Hull are hoping for similar again for a fixture that kicks-off at 7.45pm.