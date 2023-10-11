Hull City Ladies host Barnsley Women in clash of unbeaten sides
On Sunday the Tigresses overcame Leeds United 4-3 at their home ground of Barton Town to maintain their unbeaten start to the FA Women’s League National Division One North season.
Tonight, another Yorkshire team heads to Barton Town, but this one is also undefeated and boasts an identical record of five wins and one draw from six games.
Barnsley Women have the edge on goal difference – plus-10 to Hull’s plus-9 – meaning it is they who sit top of the league occupying the one promotion spot in the Northern Premier Division.
A crowd of 500 witnessed Sunday’s game and Hull are hoping for similar again for a fixture that kicks-off at 7.45pm.
It is an encouraging-looking table from a Yorkshire perspective with Leeds and Middlesbrough rounding out the top four and harbouring promotion hopes, with Doncaster Rovers Belles and York City – who met last night – also playing at that level.