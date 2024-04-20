Hull City Ladies planning bumper fans day as they seek to secure promotion

For Chris Hames’ side will win promotion from FA Women’s National League Division One North if they beat York City at Barton Town Football Club (2pm kick-off) and Middlesbrough lose to Norton and Stockton.

Hull have three games left and a one-point lead over Middlesbrough, who only have two games left, meaning that barring a major slip up on Sunday, it should only be a matter of time before Hull secure promotion from the fourth tier into the FA’s Northern Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hames said: “The support has been incredible this season - people that are passionate, and energetic towards what this club and this group of players are doing. That has driven us on.

Hull City Ladies hope to be celebrating the FA Women's National League Division One North title in the coming days.

"We have a tough task in front of us, and must be humble in how we approach each game, but a continued push from the sidelines, from the crowd and we know we can achieve anything.”

At the game, Hull City Ladies will pay tribute to their past promotion winners, highlighting the rich history and tradition of success within the club. The event will also serve as an opportunity to celebrate various community groups, the HCLFC Girls Development Pathway, grassroots teams and the club's partners.