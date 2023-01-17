Hull City Ladies set five-year Women's Championship target as they aim to reach Women's Super League

Chris Hames says Hull City Ladies have the potential to play in the Women's Super League after being promoted to director of women and girls’ football.

COACH: Chris Hames was put in charge of Hull City Ladies in the summer, but has now had his role exapnded

The fourth-tier club have targeted Championship football within five years as a first step.

Former Bradford manager Hames became Hull’s part-time manager in the summer but has now had his role expanded to a full-time post with a vision to unlock untapped potential. Having previously worked as development manager at then-Championship side Sheffield FC, he knows the level the club is aiming for.

The Tigresses currently play in Division One North, the fourth tier of English women's football.

EXPERIENCE: Chris Hames' previous roles include time at Bradford and Sheffield FC

“The biggest excitement for me is the opportunity to drive a serious women's football club to the forefront in the region and create a viable pathway for women and girls in the area," said Hames, who has also coached men's teams at Maccelsfield and in Mexico, of his new job. "At the moment we’re at tier four but we are showing potential to become a tier-two and WSL club. Durham (ninth in the Championship) have achieved this from a similar position.

“We have a squad of players who are passionate and committed to the success of Hull. Most of these girls have been here for many years, and have tasted the successes of the past and want that again. We also have so many young local players coming through, so the potential to give them a serious pathway to elite football is at the forefront of what we want to achieve.

“I don’t see any limits to what we can do in terms of the potential. I will work meticulously and relentlessly towards achieving these goals.”Hames' new role will see him manage the youth section and working at the club's headquarters on on- and off-field operations.

Yorkshire does not have a representative in the Women's Super League, and its only side in the division below, Sheffield United, are 11th in the 12-team Championship. Only one team is relegated, and Coventry United are yet to win a point.

This is despite three starters in England's 2022 European Championship-winning team being born in Yorkshire.

Hull are independent of the men’s club, although when asked if he would consider affiliating a women’s team 12 months ago, chairman Acun Ilicali said: “If the fans want it, we’ll do it”

Managing director Danny Johnson sees the potential for Hull to take off, however.

“Since the Lionesses shone a spotlight on the potential for women’s football last summer, we’ve noticed a major uplift in interest from supporters and sponsors," he said. "We have big ambitions as the women’s sport continues to grow in popularity, performance and recognition.

"We believe the timing is right to grow the club and aim to be a Women’s Championship team in the next five years (before) ultimately, ascending to the Women’s Super League. That may seem like a distant goal but with the fantastic backing of our sponsors, partners, supporters, players, staff and volunteers, confidence is high and I believe in the possibility of that vision.

“Part of this includes identifying and developing ‘home-grown’ future players though our youth pathway. We want to give more opportunities to women and girls to participate and engage with the game we all love.

