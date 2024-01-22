Hull City lead the honours with three player votes in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week with Leeds United, Sheffield United, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town sharing the remaining spots with two votes apiece.

Here's the latest line-up, with five clubs represented in our XI.

Goalkeeper

Ryan Allsop (Hull City)

Fabio Carvalho is one of three Hull City players included. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Did what he had to do en route to a clean sheet in one of the most important nights in the season so far for depleted Hull City at Sunderland.

Defence

Lewie Coyle (Hull City)

Captain’s knock and totally negated Sunderland danger man Jack Clarke. Excellent going forward in the first half, as well.

Sean Morrison (Rotherham United)

Another performance of leadership from the veteran. Won his challenges and was in command at the back at the Riverside.

Joe Rodon (Leeds United)

Strong, reassuring, consistent, classy, dominant. Another sturdy performance in an ill-tempered, tetchy game against Preston at times. A key involvement ahead of United's late penalty.

Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town)

Strong and committed at both ends of the pitch and took his season’s goal tally to an outstanding eight at Blackburn.

Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town)

Again showed just why Town wanted to recall him from Motherwell with another impressive performance at Ewood Park.

Midfield

Sam Clucas (Rotherham United)

Showed all his experience at Boro in a display full of heart, nous and quality.

Fabio Carvalho (Hull City)

Displayed the poise, craft and class which City had in mind when they signed him on loan from Liverpool. Fine winner.

Andre Brooks (Sheffield United)

Put gloss on his recently-signed new contract with another excellent showing for United. A player with a very bright future.

Forwards

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United)

The player who Preston were stressed and concerned about. Full of menacing runs and sublime touches on Sunday.

Ben Brereton Diaz (Sheffield United)

Delivered a very encouraging league debut against West Ham and showed just why the Blades were keen on bringing him to the club.