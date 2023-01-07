HULL CITY head coach Liam Rosenior insisted that he could not be more proud of his players' attitude and efforts despite the Tigers' winless streak on home soil extending to a seventh match after a 2-0 FA Cup elimination against Marco Silva's Fulham.

City, who made eight changes, with loanees Xavier Simons handed a full debut and Harvey Vale given a home bow, threatened in the opening half hour especially before Layvin Kurzawa put the seventh-placed Cottagers ahead with a rebound.

The hosts had a go in the final twenty minutes to get an equaliser in particular, with substitute Oscar Estupinan going close before Fulham countered and Dan James added a second in stoppage time.

Rosenior said: "We played really well and created the opportunity against a very good team who are seventh in the Premier League, I could not be happier with the group of players. You get the rub of the green sometimes and we threw the goalkeeper up at the end and they break and score.

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior on the touchline against Fulham. Picture: Simon Hulme

"But I couldn't be prouder of the group. In the FA Cup, when you are playing against a team at a higher level, you have to create the opportunity and we definitely did that.

"I'd rather lose 2-0 than not throw caution to the wind and lose 1-0. I was really proud of the group. It may have raised a few eyebrows that I made eight changes and the reason I did was because I saw the group train every single day.

"What I have learned today is that I have a really good group and it doesn't matter who the starting 11 is, who is on the bench or in the stand., they are all fighting and believing in the way we work."

Aaron Connolly was handed a debut from the bench, while Benjamin Tetteh produced an impressive cameo from the bench on his first appearance since September 4 after recovering from injury.

Rosenior, whose side welcome Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town at the MKM Stadium next Saturday, added: "He (Tetteh) looks sharp and worked really hard to get back to this level.

"We have to take it carefully with him with his minutes. I was delighted with him and Oscar coming on.

"Aaron Connolly needs minutes and a bit of work in terms of his match fitness, but I was delighted he got half an hour and he showed what an asset he will be in terms of his movement and his pace and energy. Despite this result, we are in a good spot."

Meanwhile, Rosenior has confirmed that Iranian striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has suffered another unfortunate injury set-back.

