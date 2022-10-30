Dawson had presided over two consecutive victories, but reports suggest he will next week be replaced by Liam Rosenior. Rosenior, who was interim manager of Derby County at the start of the season before losing the job when Paul Warne was appointed on a permanent basis, held extensive talks with the Hull City heirarchy late last week.

Rosenior, 38, spent five years as a player with Hull making 144 appearances.

When asked if he will be in charge against Middlesbrough on Tuesday, Dawson said: “As normal, unless I know or someone tells me something different, it’s repetition.

Former Derby County first team coach Liam Rosenioris set to take charge at his old club Hull City (Picture: PA)

“I’ll speak to Tan (Kesler, Hull vice chairman). There’s a lot going on and we’ll see what happens on Sunday.

“Are we in a good place going forward? I think the answer is yes. It’s not about the team, it’s about the group.

“First half, you have to give them credit. They started well and dominated in possession. We were probably a little bit passive.

“That’s credit to them and that’s why we changed things in the second half. We were more on the front foot and we played better.

“We probably had one or two good chances that we didn’t take. But they’re the small margins.

“That’s the difference between the teams that finish at the top end and the bottom end. We just lacked that little detail in the final third.

“We have come up against a good team and we’ve fought right until the end.”

Rovers have now won four league matches on the spin and, despite late pressure, never looked like losing following Sammie Szmodics’ cute strike after 15 minutes.

Blackburn have been one of the surprise packages under Jon Dahl Tomasson, who said: “It’s a young squad and they are enjoying themselves. This is a great league but it was a well-deserved win.”

A crowd of 18,843, many making the most of a kids offer, was encouraging for Hull

Hull City: Baxter, Christie, Figueiredo (Coyle 90), Jones (Fleming 46), Greaves, Seri (Tufan 46), Woods, Docherty (Estupinan 67), Pelkas, Slater,Longman (Sinik 80). Unused substitutes: Ingram, McLoughlin.

Blackburn Rovers: Kaminski, Travis, Hyam, S Wharton, Pickering, Morton, A Wharton (Ayala 62), Dolan (Carter 62), Szmodics (Dack 71), Brereton, Gallagher (Vale 71). Unused substitutes: Pears, Markanday, Garrett.

