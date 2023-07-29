The 23-year-old spent last season away from St Mary’s, impressing on loan in the Championship with Stoke City. According to Mail Online, a host of clubs are keeping tabs on the Republic of Ireland international following his return to Southampton.

Hull are said to be among them, as are fellow second tier sides Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland. However, the report also claims there is Premier League interest from Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth.

Smallbone made his Saints debut back in January 2020, although has been limited to just 20 senior outings for the club in three-and-a-half years. He was, however, a regular fixture in Stoke’s midfield last season.