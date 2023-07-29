All Sections
Hull City, Nottingham Forest, Luton Town, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers among clubs 'monitoring' Southampton midfielder

Hull City are reportedly among the clubs monitoring Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Jul 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

The 23-year-old spent last season away from St Mary’s, impressing on loan in the Championship with Stoke City. According to Mail Online, a host of clubs are keeping tabs on the Republic of Ireland international following his return to Southampton.

Hull are said to be among them, as are fellow second tier sides Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland. However, the report also claims there is Premier League interest from Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth.

Smallbone made his Saints debut back in January 2020, although has been limited to just 20 senior outings for the club in three-and-a-half years. He was, however, a regular fixture in Stoke’s midfield last season.

He has just one year remaining on his Southampton deal and the club are reportedly considering sanctioning a sale, despite Saints boss Russell Martin being known to be a fan of him.

