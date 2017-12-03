Hull City part company with Leonid Slutsky as Owls draw proves final straw

Hull City blamed the club’s poor run of Championship results last night after parting company with head coach Leonid Slutsky.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday proved the final straw for the Tigers’ board, the point at Hillsborough leaving Hull just three points above the relegation zone.

The Russian was handed the task of taking Hull straight back to the Premier League, following their relegation last season, but the club have won just four times in their opening 20 games in the Championship.

Seven games without a win – their last three-pointer came at Oakwell against Barnsley back in October – had piled the pressure on Slutsky, who had seemed resigned to his fate in recent weeks.

In hs post-match press conference at Hillsborough, Slutsky appeared to be a beaten man, admitting he was uncertain whether he would still be at the club to help strengthen the Tigers in the January transfer window.

Just 24 hours later, and the expected parting of ways was confirmed in a club statement saying Slutsky and head of club strategy Oleg Yarovinsky had vacated their positions at the KCOM Stadium.

It added that the process to find a new head coach had already started, with former Sheffield United boss Nigel Adkins tipped as a contender having watched Hull in their recent game with Ipswich Town.

Tigers’ vice-chairman Ehab Allam said: “Leonid has worked tirelessly in his role and has acted with complete honour and been a pleasure to work with.

“Unfortunately results have not improved as both parties would have hoped and therefore it was agreed for the relationship to come to an end.

“I would like to thank Leonid and Oleg for their efforts here and sincerely wish them well for the future.”

Slutsky commented: “I would like to really thank everyone associated with Hull City from the players and staff to the owner and especially the fans.

“I am very proud to have been through this experience. It was challenging, but a very exciting time for me.

“Hull City will always be a part of my heart and I wish the team all the very best for the future.”

On Saturday, Gary Hooper’s double overturned Fraizer Campbell’s first-half goal, but Tigers defender Michael Dawson snatched a stoppage-time equaliser.

Hull desperately need to strengthen in the January transfer window, Slutsky having identified a striker and commanding centre-half to add height to his team.

But the Russian had hinted of his impending departure on Saturday, when he admitted he did not know if he would still be at the club next month.