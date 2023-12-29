Hull City player ratings: Manchester City youngster shines brightest in mixed-bag performance

Hull City produced a mixed bag of a performance to beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 in their last game of 2023.

Matt Ingram – the stand-in goalkeeper was never that convincing 5

Lewie Coyle – a sliding intervention when Hull were under the cosh in the first half was his highlight 7

Alfie Jones – at fault for Sam Szmodics' goal, he made up for it with one of his own 6

Jacob Greaves – like his team, he tightened up in the second half 6

Regan Slater – more wing-back than inverted full-back in the original set-up and he did his job well 7

Jean Michael Seri – playing deep dulled his first-half influence a bit 6

STAR PERFORMER: Liam Delap of Hull City

Tyler Morton – did not show the Blackburn fans how much he has kicked on since his Ewood Park loan 6

Adama Traore – had his biggest impact in the second half when he came inside from the wide position he had been pushed out to; his excellent skill led to the corner Liam Delap scored the third from 6

Ozan Tufan – always bright of mind, but struggled to deliver at times 6

Liam Delap – excellent throughout whether as a split striker in the first half, wide on the right or as the lone centre-forward towards the end of his stint, the Manchester City loanee is a talent 9

Aaron Connolly – another good attacking performance 8

Substitutes:

Scott Twine (for Traore, 76) – did a job for the team 5

Greg Docherty (for Connolly, 81) – N/A

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (for Delap, 87) – N/A

Cyrus Christie (for Christie, 87) – N/A.