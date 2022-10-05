Hull City player ratings: Who caught the eye of incoming manager Pedro Martins

With former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins watching alongside owner Acun Ilicali, the Tigers put in a disciplined performance to make the most of their flair and claim a vital three points.

Nathan Baxter – a excellent and crucial low save to deny Will Keane a second goal 7

Lewie Coyle – really good throughout, able to strike the right modern full-back's balance between defence and attack 8

VITAL GOAL: Dimitrios Pelkas celebrates his equaliser

Alfie Jones – did his job defensively and threatened at set-pieces 6

Jacob Greaves – few major alarms 6

Callum Elder – his corner provided the winning goal 7

Regan Slater – provided security in front of the back four 6

Ozan Tufan – asking him to play deeper seemed to focus him more on defensive work 7

Cyrus Christie – the reason Coyle was able to play so well, he was very good too 8

Dimitrios Pelkas – a great header to end Hull's barren spell 7

Dogukan Sinik – clearly a class act 7

Oscar Estupinan – bullet header to win the game 7

Substitutes:

Greg Docherty (for Pelkas, 63) – did an important job as a more defensive-minded No 10 6

Ryan Longman (for Sinik, 63) – another substitution which provided extra security 6

Tobias Figueiredo (for Estupinan, 90) – N/A