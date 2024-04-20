Hull City players 'a credit to the club' despite Daniel Bachmann thwarting them in goalless draw at Watford

Bachmann saved Ozan Tufan’s 11th-minute penalty to rob City of vital points in their push for the top six.

Rosenior spared Tufan any criticism for the miss, insisting Bachmann deserved all the credit for keeping City at bay.

The manager said: “Their keeper was magnificent. You just have to hold your hands up. There was the penalty stop and three or four other world-class saves.

“But no blame on Ozan. He’s been brilliant all season. He’s brave and he will take the next penalty.

“I was pleased with the response of the whole group after that. We never gave up until the final whistle. I can’t fault this group – I’m so proud of them.

“The players worked themselves into the ground and never gave up. They’re a credit to this club and a credit to the shirt.”

Hull continue their quest for the top six on Wednesday away to FA Cup semi-finalists Coventry.

They lie six points behind sixth-placed Norwich having played a game less and Rosenior added: “Norwich dropped points today and they will be as flat as we are.”

Turkish forward Tufan, rejected by Watford in 2022 after a loan spell, faced a barrage of abuse as he prepared to take the kick in front of the home end.

Watford’s defenders also encroached as they complained that the ball was not on the spot.

But Austrian stopper Bachmann remained calm and dived low to his left to save.

Watford: Bachmann, Porteous, Sierralta, Hoedt, Andrews (Ngakia 65), Kone, Kayembe, Lewis (Sema 73), Bayo (Matheus Martins 82), Asprilla, Dennis (Rajovic 73). Unused substitutes: Ince, Livermore, Pollock, Hamer, Morris.

Hull City: Allsop, Slater (Giles 82), Jones, Greaves, Jacob, Omur (Sharp 81), Morton, Seri (Traore 82), Philogene, Tufan (Delap 62), Carvalho. Unused substitutes: Ingram, Coyle, McLoughlin, Docherty, Christie.