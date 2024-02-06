Unlike their Premier League counter-parts, Championship clubs do not technically get a winter break, but after 15 days without a match, the Tigers have effectively had one and it could scarcely have been better timed.

With four wins in their last 12 matches in all competitions, Hull's play-off push was stuttering, though certainly not over, and during the pause they were able to refresh their squad, both with signings Ivo Pandur, Noah Ohio, Ryan Giles, Abdulkadir Omur and Anass Zaroury, plus the return to fitness of star player Jaden Philogene.

Former Sheffield United midfielder Slater is also feeling in good shape having missed October and November with a hamstring injury, and used games in December and January to scrape off the rust.

"We've got a massive opportunity in front of us that could really be life-changing in loads of ways so let's go for it," said Slater, who has started 16 of 29 league games.

"It's always nice when fresh legs come in or you get someone back from injury and you're playing three games a week because it can take a toll on your bodies.

"But you don't really think about injuries because you can't change it. Every other team in the league is experiencing injuries.

"If you're not doing so well you're obviously going to blame that and if you're doing well you don't really notice. It could change whenever."

FRESHENED UP: Hull City midfielder Regan Slater

Hull, sixth in the table after Saturday's 1-0 win over Millwall, host Swansea City on Saturday before three away games in a week at Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Southampton.

A top-six finish has been their aim all season, and such is the financial and footballing gulf between England’s top two divisions, to win the play-offs, even for a club that have played four of the last 16 seasons in the Premier League.