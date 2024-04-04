It is a depressing theme of modern football that invariably when a footballer or manager of colour is under-performing he or she is subject to racial abuse via social media platforms and unfortunately this is no exception.

Rosenior saved the Tigers from relegation from the Championship after taking the job in November 2022 and this season he has established them as genuine play-off contenders.

That push has stalled after six games without a win, including back-to-back defeats over Easter.

Hull played poorly and lost to Stoke City on Good Friday, then played very well at Leeds United, only to suffer a late defeat.

In a statement, the club said: "Hull City strongly condemns racist abuse aimed at head coach, Liam Rosenior.

"We are disgusted by the social media posts and the matter has been reported to Humberside Police. We will continue to work with the relevant authorities to identify those responsible.

"Hull City has zero tolerance of any form of discrimination and our stance is clear: