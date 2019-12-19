Hull City's ex-Barnsley FC defender Angus MacDonald receives all-clear following cancer treatment

Hull City defender Angus MacDonald has received the all-clear following treatment for bowel cancer.

Tigers players and staff sat down to enjoy Christmas dinner together on Thursday afternoon, buoyed by the fact that one of their own had just been handed life-changing news - for the better.

The 27-year-old ex-Barnsley man was diagnosed in September, shortly after returning to training following a year on the sidelines with deep vein thrombosis.

But, after three months of treatment - including an operation to remove his large bowel - the City centre-half is now cancer-free and in a position to think about trying to resume his career.

"It's brilliant. Receiving the news was tremendous. We're delighted for him," Tigers boss Grant McCann said.

"It must have been a really, really tough time for him and his family. We just can't wait for him to get back out on the grass.

"For the forseeable future he'll be with the sports science team and the physios, just to get him back into a routine.

"He'll be back playing. We hope it's sooner rather than later, but we can't rush it. We don't want to put any time-scale on it.

"He's still a way off, but for him to come through what he has come through, this is the easy part to get back [playing]."