Hull City’s ‘unbelievable’ Angus MacDonald praised for positive outlook during cancer battle

Hull city manager Grant McCann has praised Angus MacDonald for the positive outlook that he adopted during his battle with cancer.

The Tigers were handed a huge boost ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash with Birmingham City when the 27-year-old defender was given the all-clear following three months of treatment.

Diagnosed with bowel cancer in September just weeks after returning from a year on the sidelines due to deep vein thrombosis, the ex-Barnsley centre-half twice went under the surgeon’s knife in a bid to beat the disease.

One of those operations saw his large bowel removed in its entirety, yet despite what he has been through, McCann revealed that MacDonald has tried to keep a smile on his face throughout.

“It must have been a really, really tough time for him and his family, but for him to come through it just shows the mental strength,” the City boss said.

“He’s been unbelievable. We haven’t seen him much because of what’s gone on, but when he has come in he’s had a smile on his face, never down.

“When I spoke to him or text him he’s always been really, really positive and that’s a testament to him.

“His family stood strong with him, he stood strong and he’s got his rewards.”

MacDonald, who joined Hull from Barnsley in 2017 at a cost of £600k, has not played for the club since August 2018.

He is however now in a position to start thinking about resuming his career.

“It’s been the hardest three months of my life and at times you go to some dark places, but I’ve been lucky enough to have some great people around me to keep me positive and focused on getting better,” MacDonald wrote on his Instagram page.

“The comeback is on.”