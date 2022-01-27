Hull City set to announce Shota Arveladze on Friday

Shota Arveladze. (Photo: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The one-time Rangers striker, 48, has been lined up to replace Grant McCann and was in East Yorkshire on Wednesday.

Also in attendance at the press briefing will be owner Acun Ilicali, vice-chairman Tan Kesler and the club’s new interim CEO.

Former Sunderland chief executive Jim Rodwell was linked with a senior role earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Hull have been given the green light to instigate some key transfer business after confirming they are no longer working under restrictions after repaying an EFL-monitored loan.

Sheffield United’s Regan Slater will be officially announced as the club’s first transfer window capture and City have also been linked with a number of players based in Turkey including Fenerbahce’s Iranian forward Allayhar Sayyadmanesh and ex-Liverpool winger Ryan Babel.

Hull were placed under a soft embargo by the English Football League last summer after having taken a loan taken to help the club through the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement read:“Hull City can confirm we have repaid the EFL monitored loan and are no longer working under transfer restrictions.

“The loan was taken out following the conclusion of the 2020/21 League One campaign to support the club after more than a season playing behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As part of the loan conditions, we were restricted in terms of salaries, transfer fees and permitted players.