Hull City sign Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on a four-year deal from Fenerbahçe

The 21-year-old Iranian international's contract will keep him at Hull until at least the summer of 2026, with the deal giving the club an option of a further year.

Sayyadmanesh first moved to the MKM Stadium on loan from Fenerbahçe in January.

He made 12 appearances for the Tigers in the second half of the season and scored his only goal for the club in a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City which mathematically secured Hull's survival in the second tier.

PERMANENT DEAL: For Allahyar Sayyadmanesh at Hull City. Picture: PA Wire.

Sayyadmanesh started his senior career with Iranian side Esteghlal before joining Fenerbahçe in May 2019.

He scored on his international debut to become Iran's youngest-ever goal-scorer and has had loan spells with Turkish team İstanbulspor and Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk.