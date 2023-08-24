HIS PARENT club Burnley may have won promotion to the Premier League in glorious fashion last season, but Scott Twine felt like a bit of a bystander in truth.

Behind the eight ball after picking up an early-season injury, Hull City's recent loan signing had to watch on as his Clarets team-mates made light work of the Championship and broke its back last autumn and winter. He made just 18 appearances in 2022-23.

In that regard, he is making up for lost time at Hull, who have aspirations to be among the movers and shakers in the second-tier this campaign and were so keen to land him, second time around, after missing out the previous summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That said, his time at Turf Moor remained an education. Not necessarily in terms of his desired time on the pitch on match-days, but on a daily basis in training.

Scott Twine. Picture courtesy of Hull City AFC.

He learned from a young head coach in Vincent Kompany who takes fine detail to the nth degree and is a perfectionist. Not too dissimilar from his new 'gaffer' in Liam Rosenior in fact.

Twine, eyeing a home debut versus Bristol City on Friday night, said: "It was nothing like I have ever experienced before, with the level of detail that goes into a game. It was nit-picking every detail about pressing, reactions and where to be when we have got the ball and why to be there.

"He (Kompany) does not just tell you want to do, but explains why. We were doing a lot of sessions and watching games and training back and he was teaching us and it's the reason the team did so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His standards every day make sure every session is not wasted. I'd not experienced that before and he's changed my tactical side of the game.

"Last year, I learned so much about myself and football and it's made me a better player. Even though I did not play many games, I feel so much better than I was the year before in my head.

"When I spoke to the gaffer here, he knew with the way we played at Burnley that I'd hopefully fit straight in and I knew with the similar styles and 'gaffer' that it wouldn't take too long."

The season that Twine was maybe envisaging when he headed to Burnley last summer will now hopefully be played out at Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like many others last summer, City were drawn to the prodigious set-piece quality and goalscoring ability from midfield that Twine showcased wonderfully at MK Dons in 2021-22.

Sheer weight of numbers backed that up by virtue of 20 goals and 13 assists. Among his admirers was Tigers chairman Acun Ilicali.

Twine, League One player of the year in 21-22, added: "This year, I just want to get in the team and keep my place. It's always nice for the team to want you and hopefully I can make everyone proud.