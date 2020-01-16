Hull City snap up West Ham United midfielder Marin Samuelsen

MIDFIELDER Martin Samuelsen said it was “easy” decision to join Hull City from West Ham United.

The 22-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Tigers holding the option of adding a further year. He is Grant McCann’s second signing of the January transfer window following Herbie Kane’s loan switch from Liverpool.

Samuelsen first arrived in English football when joining Manchester City at the age of 15 following reported interest from the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid. He went on to join the Hammers in the summer of 2015.

In recent seasons, he has gained first-team experience in a series of loan moves, including two spells at Peterborough United where he first worked with McCann, along with stints at Blackburn Rovers, Burton Albion and, last season, FK Haugesund, his hometown club in the Norwegian top-flight where he scored 14 goals in 39 appearances.

“I’m really excited to be here,” said Samuelsen after signing for an undisclosed fee. “It was an easy decision to join Hull City, especially so with their recent history.

“The manager was also a big factor. I know him well from my time on loan at Peterborough earlier in my career. He was a big influence on me during my time there and I’m looking forward to working with him again.”