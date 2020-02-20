Hull City star backs new wing combination to deliver goals, Premier League sides jostle for Blackburn Rovers' star duo - Championship gossip

As we head into the final months of the 2019/20 Championship campaign, the narrative continues to twist and turn, with the race for promotion and battle for relegation looking set to go right down to the wire in a thrilling finish.

Last weekend, only one of the top seven sides managed to find a win, while a number of sides at the bottom end of the table picked up some precious points. Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Hull City's Josh Magennis has backed new wing duo Marcus Maddison and Mallik Wilks to fill the void left by the exit of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, claiming their relentless crossing will lead to more goals. (Hull Daily Mail)

Queens Park Rangers have been handed a boost in their pursuit of free agent Alexander Milosevic, after the Swedish defender reportedly turned down an offer from IFK Gothenburg. (Expressen)

Leeds United have been branded "arrogant" by fans of their divisional rivals, after the club posted a tweet noting that Reading were the "latest" side not to sell out their away allocation at Elland Road. (Wales Online)

Nottingham Forest have announced that starlet defender Jordan Gabriel has put pen to paper on a new contract with the club, extending his stay at the City Ground until 2022. (Club official website)

Derby County midfielder George Evans has revealed he's raring to go after spending two months out with an ankle injury, and is eager to break back into the first time via some upcoming cameo appearances. (Derby Telegraph)

A host of Premier League sides are said to be keeping a close eye on Brighton stopper Christian Walton, who has excelled on his loan spell with Blackburn Rovers so far this season. (The 72)

Reports have claimed that Fulham are the latest side to take an interest in Chelsea youngster Ashley Akpan, and could look to disrupt Leeds United's ongoing attempts to sign the young defender. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy has claimed his side are "100%" behind manager Garry Monk, and that they will give everything to recapture their impressive pre-Christmas run of form. (Sheffield Star)

Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong is said to have attracted to interest of a number of top tier sides, after a blistering spell that has seen him score four goals and make four assists in nine games. (The Chronicle)