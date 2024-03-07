With no game next week because scheduled opponents Coventry City are in FA Cup quarter-final action, then an international break, Saturday represents a last chance to address a run of three consecutive draws before Easter.

"We've got a couple of knocks," said Rosenior. "I wouldn't say doubts, but we have to assess them. I don't want to say who it is because I don't want to give away anything, but we've got a couple of players that are nursing little knocks and niggles, but we'll make a decision on Friday about how we go about it."

Alfie Jones and Jaden Philogene picked up knocks in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Birmingham City, but were both able to complete the game.

Aaron Connolly is available after 90 minutes for the under-21s against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday, proving his fitness after a dead leg.