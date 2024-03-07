Hull City team news ahead of Championship game against Leicester City
With no game next week because scheduled opponents Coventry City are in FA Cup quarter-final action, then an international break, Saturday represents a last chance to address a run of three consecutive draws before Easter.
"We've got a couple of knocks," said Rosenior. "I wouldn't say doubts, but we have to assess them. I don't want to say who it is because I don't want to give away anything, but we've got a couple of players that are nursing little knocks and niggles, but we'll make a decision on Friday about how we go about it."
Alfie Jones and Jaden Philogene picked up knocks in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Birmingham City, but were both able to complete the game.
Aaron Connolly is available after 90 minutes for the under-21s against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday, proving his fitness after a dead leg.
"I got his stats and his data, he worked really hard," Rosenior said of the striker. "His metrics are telling me he's fit, which is a really good thing and where we need him to be. He trained with us today (Thursday) and he comes into my thinking for the squad on Saturday."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.