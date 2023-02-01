News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hull City timed out over Konrad de la Fuente signing as they leave too much business to deadline day

Hull City missed out on the signing of Konrad de la Fuente because they were unable to get the deal done in time.

By Stuart Rayner
2 minutes ago

The Tigers left it to deadline day to sign Karl Darlow and Yuri Celi, and missed out on a deal for the 21-year-old American in the process.

Even after the deadline they were working to make Xavier Simons' loan from Chelsea permanent too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the same time as all of that, Tyler Smith, James Scott, Josh Emmanuel and Harry Vaughan were leaving the club, and Arsenal ended Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand's season-long loan early.

Most Popular
MISSED TARGET: Hull were unable to sign Marseille winger Konrad de la Fuente

De la Fuente’s was always going to be a complicated one to do because he was a Marseille player on loan at Greek side Olympiacos.

Not all leagues are as lenient as the English when it comes to deals being done after the deadline, and there are reports the French Football Federation closed for business at 10pm UK time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Frustratingly for Hull, this would appear to be a cautionary tale about trying to do too much too late on the last of 31 days of transfer business.

TigersArsenalChelsea