The Tigers left it to deadline day to sign Karl Darlow and Yuri Celi, and missed out on a deal for the 21-year-old American in the process.
Even after the deadline they were working to make Xavier Simons' loan from Chelsea permanent too.
At the same time as all of that, Tyler Smith, James Scott, Josh Emmanuel and Harry Vaughan were leaving the club, and Arsenal ended Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand's season-long loan early.
De la Fuente’s was always going to be a complicated one to do because he was a Marseille player on loan at Greek side Olympiacos.
Not all leagues are as lenient as the English when it comes to deals being done after the deadline, and there are reports the French Football Federation closed for business at 10pm UK time.
Frustratingly for Hull, this would appear to be a cautionary tale about trying to do too much too late on the last of 31 days of transfer business.