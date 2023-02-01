Hull City missed out on the signing of Konrad de la Fuente because they were unable to get the deal done in time.

The Tigers left it to deadline day to sign Karl Darlow and Yuri Celi, and missed out on a deal for the 21-year-old American in the process.

Even after the deadline they were working to make Xavier Simons' loan from Chelsea permanent too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time as all of that, Tyler Smith, James Scott, Josh Emmanuel and Harry Vaughan were leaving the club, and Arsenal ended Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand's season-long loan early.

MISSED TARGET: Hull were unable to sign Marseille winger Konrad de la Fuente

De la Fuente’s was always going to be a complicated one to do because he was a Marseille player on loan at Greek side Olympiacos.

Not all leagues are as lenient as the English when it comes to deals being done after the deadline, and there are reports the French Football Federation closed for business at 10pm UK time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad